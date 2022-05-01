Onaiyekan blasts politicians for Nigeria’s problems

The Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, on Sunday blasted the Nigerian political class for deliberately strangulating the country.

The cleric, who stated this during the Holy Mass to mark the Fathers’ Day in Abuja, said the Nigerian political class regarded politics as an avenue to capture the country’s resources instead of offering service to the people.

He said: “For as long as our political system is the way it is, anything goes.

“Obviously, those who have indicated interest in being president, must be able to buy a form for N100 million in Nigeria of today, and you obviously know the name of the game.

“It means if you are not part of that kind of people don’t even think of ruling Nigeria.

“Who told them that it is only the rich people who can rule Nigeria or that the problem of Nigeria is going to be solved by these people who are already very happy with the way things are?”

“They are not going to change anything for me and you.”

Onaiyekan added that Nigeria may not likely change for the better “because the people who are expected to spearhead the change are the beneficiaries of the rot in the system.

“They do not want to block the loopholes that they normally use to get it,” he added.

Despite the problems, the cleric urged Nigerians to pray for a good person to be the country’s president in 2023.

