Onaiyekan counsels church on what do about APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

The former Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, declared on Wednesday he would not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election because of its same faith ticket.

Onaiyekan, who spoke at the ongoing first synod of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo at St. Kizito Pastoral Centre in Ede, Osun State, on Wednesday, said the APC decision to adopt a Muslim-Muslim ticket was a political decision taken by a party determined to win an election.

The cleric added that the church would not speak on the APC decision but would present facts on the matter to people and expect them to make their own decisions.

He said: “The APC has taken its own decision in flying Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential election as a party to win at the poll and accepted the responsibility for taking the decision and I will also take my electoral decision by not voting for the party. They have taken their political decision and I have taken my electoral decision as well.

“There is no point telling them not to take such a decision, all you can say is that they will have to accept responsibility for the decision they have taken. I only have one voter’s card and by God’s grace, I will use it. I will definitely not vote for Muslim-Muslim ticket, that is my decision.

“But since it is a political decision of a political party, what the church can do officially is bring out this fact and tell people that they should take their political decision accordingly.

“When the APC election leadership appointed Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong, as the Director of Campaign of APC who is a Catholic, he took the decision politically.

“The only time when we called him to order was when he dragged the name of the Pope into the appointment and political discussion. He tendered his apology which was accepted by us because he is a member of Papal Knight.

“APC is still considered as a legitimate party in Nigeria. Many Catholics are in APC not only as members but hold vital positions. According to our church, we are not involved in partisan politics.”

