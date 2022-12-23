Onana retires from Cameroon national team after World Cup fallout

Andre Onana has announced his retirement from Cameroon national team, the Indomitable Lions, following the misunderstanding that took place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper was dropped by Cameroon for two of their three group stage games at the Qatar tournament.

A disagreement with head coach, Rigobert Song cost the 26-year-old keeper more appearances as he even left the squad behind and flew out of Qatar.

The goalie on Friday announced on social media that he will no longer represent his country.

“Every story has its end and my story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end,” he said.

“Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon remains eternal and so does my love for the national team and for our people who have always supported us no matter how difficult the moment was.

“My feeling will never change, my Cameroonian heart will continue to beat and wherever I go, I will always fight to lift the flag of Cameroon as high as possible.”

Onana made his senior debut with Cameroon in September 2016 and played 34 games with his national team.

