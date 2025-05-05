Onanuga, Atiku’s aide clash over Adeshina’s comments on economy

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, and Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, exchanged words following recent comments made by President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, where he compared Nigeria’s current economy to that of 1960.

Adesina had, at an event over the weekend, condemned the economic policies of the Tinubu administration over the handling of the nation’s economy, stating that Nigerians are worse off and poorer in 2025 than they were in 1960, while warning that the country’s economy cannot grow with generators.

Adesina made the controversial statement while delivering the keynote address at the 20th anniversary dinner of Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos.

In his speech, he asserted that Nigeria’s current GDP per capita of $824 marked a stark decline from $1,847 in 1960, suggesting a deep regression in the country’s economic wellbeing.

But in reaction to the criticism by the AFDB’s boss, Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday night, said Adesina was demarketing the country by making false and incorrect claims.

Among other things, Onanuga described Adesina’s figures as inaccurate, arguing that they are inconsistent with verifiable historical records.

“According to available data, Nigeria’s GDP in 1960 was $4.2 billion, and per capita income for a population of 44.9 million was approximately $93—not the $1,847 cited by Dr. Adesina,” Onanuga stated.

However, while responding to the Presidency’s attack on Adesina on X on Monday, Shaibu said the former Minister of Agriculture was stating the fact on ground

“Dr. Akinwumi Adesina was right. Nigeria is worse off today than in 1960—just ask the 133 million Nigerians living in poverty,” Shaibu wrote.

“Throwing out nominal GDP from 1960 without adjusting for inflation is either ignorance or spin. Real analysts use PPP-adjusted figures—and by that measure, Nigeria has declined.

“Life expectancy? Just 52 years. Unemployment? Sky-high. The naira? Collapsed. Mobile phones don’t fix hunger or power cuts.

“Cherry-picking GDP and telecom stats while ignoring rising inequality, poverty, and institutional collapse is not just dishonest—it’s cruel.

“Stop gaslighting Nigerians. The people feel the pain Adesina spoke of. That’s the real data….must you attack everyone?” Shaibu queried Onanuga in the post.

In his response, the presidential spokesman attacked Shaibu and wrote:

“You are simply pathetic, Phrank. Why are you guys not ready to accept facts and instead like gobbling falsehoods? No matter how you adjust the 1960 GDP figure, Nigeria today is much better than Nigeria in 1960.”

As expected, Shaibu fired back with the following:

“Mr Gadus, your response is a masterclass in intellectual laziness and wilful ignorance.

“It’s pathetic, frankly, that you think parroting shallow comparisons passes for informed debate. Instead of regurgitating half-baked statistics, try understanding the quality of life, institutional decay, and the blatant squandering of potential that define Nigeria today.”

In another post, Shaibu said:

“Flinging around GDP figures without context doesn’t erase the crushing poverty, insecurity, and broken systems millions of Nigerians endure daily—conditions far worse than what our founding fathers envisioned.

“It’s laughable that you think adjusting numbers can mask decades of catastrophic leadership failures.

“Accept that fact—and stop embarrassing yourself with this blind, cheerleading nonsense.”

