Onanuga attacks Nigerians tweeting alleged falsehood against President-elect, Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, an aide to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s President-elect, has slammed Nigerians allegedly tweeting falsehood against his principal.

The former Lagos State governor had recently come under severe criticism over his alleged involvement in drug-related and other clandestine activities.

Nigerians had also raised questions regarding the authenticity of his background as well as academic qualifications.

Tweeting in reaction to the allegation on Sunday, Onanuga said those branding his boss as a drug dealer will soon face the music.

“All those sons of bitches tweeting the hashtags #TinubuTheDrugDealer #TinubuForPrison. Your days are numbered.

“One day, you will face the wrath of law and God for tweeting malicious falsehood about Nigeria’s President-Elect,” Onanuga wrote.

