Onanuga, Marwa, Kyari, others named in Tinubu’s 13-man Presidential Inauguration C’ttee

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has announced a 13-man presidential inauguration committee to engage the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in order to plan for his inauguration on May 29.

The 13-man list was contained in a letter the President-elect wrote to the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Thursday.

The former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga, and current National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari are some of the notable names in the committee.

Onanuga who served as the APC presidential campaign spokesperson in the last election will serve as Head of Media and Publicity of the transition committee while Kyari will serve as Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget.

The Executive Director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, Stella Okotete, will serve as the head of secretariat, planning and monitoring.

Makinde Araoye, an ex-APC governorship aspirant from Ekiti State, will serve as the director of venue, parades and swearing-in for the event.

Also featuring on the committee is a younger brother of late Nigerian President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua who will serve as the head of Security and Ceremonial parade for the inauguration.

The Commissioner for Health in Cross Rivers State and current National Women Leader of the APC, Betta Edu, will coordinate the medical team for the inauguration committee, while Mrs Zainab Buba Marwa, will coordinate the pre-inauguration dinner and gala night for the committee.

Other members of the committee are Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Dr. Danladi Bako (Inaugural Lecture), Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service) and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).

In a list earlier sent to the AGF, Tinubu had included names of Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Edun, as his representatives in the transition committee.

