Onazi joins Saudi club Al-Adalah

Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has joined Saudi Arabia First League club Al-Adalah.

Onazi is now the second Nigerian at the club with former home-based forward Tunde Adeniji already a key member of the squad.

The 29-year-old former Lazio star last played for Turkish club Denizilispor.

He has struggled to stay fit in recent years which cost him his place in the national team.

Since leaving Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor in January 2020, Onazi has also played for Danish club SonderjysKE and Zalgris of Lithuania.

Al-Adalah occupy second position on the league table with 36 points from 20 matches.

