Onazi returns to Denizlispor 12 months after leaving over unpaid wages

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has completed a return to Turkish Super Lig club Denizilspor by signing a one-year contract.

Denizlispor, in their announcement of the player’s return, reveales that they have the option to extend the contract by another year.

“Our club has signed a 1+1 year deal with 28-year-old midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, who recently played for FK Žalgiris. We welcome Ogenyi Onazi and wish him success under our green-black jersey. 💚🖤,” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

Recall that Onazi had terminated his contract with the Super Lig side exactly one year ago over unpaid wages – a problem that must have risen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In that previous stint with Denizilispor, the 28-year-old made nine league appearances for the club.

He also played for another Turkish club Trabzonspor between 2016 and 2019, having joined from Serie A side Lazio, where he scored four goals in 76 league appearances.

