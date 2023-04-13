Once again, Senate indicts ex-AGF, Idris, wants him to refund N74bn

The Senate has upheld the former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris’ indictment with respect to the payment of N74 billion in social benefits without a breakdown in the 2016 budget.

Concerns regarding the payment of N262.4 billion in social benefits against the N188 billion in the budget made by the Auditor General of the Federation in the 2016 report led to the extra-budgetary payment of N74 billion without breakdown.

The Senate’s presentation, deliberation, and adoption of the Auditor-General’s annual report for 2016 as delivered by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, Edo South, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, led to the indictment of Idris on Wednesday.

Idris was first appointed Accountant General of the Federation in June 2015 and re- appointed in June 2019.

The query reads: “The total cost for social benefits amounted to N262.3 billion whereas the budget amount for the period was N188 billion as contained in the budget report , resulting in the extra-budgetary expenditure of N74 billion.

“In addition it was observed that there was no breakdown of the total social benefits cost of N262 billion to disclose the different individual amounts for gratuity, pension and death benefits that make up social benefits.”

The Accountant General agreed with the Auditor General’s statement when his representative appeared before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, which is chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide.

After noting that the Accountant General was unable to respond to the inquiry, the committee recommended to the Senate that he issue a N74 billion refund in accordance with financial rules.

The Senate, thereafter, approved the committee’s recommendation to return N74 billion to the federation account.

