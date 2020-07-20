ONDO 2020: Another three aspirants step down for Akeredolu

Three more governorship aspirants in the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Ondo State have stepped down for the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Their decision came a few hours to the commencement of the primary election of the party in the state.

They include Dr Olusegun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Dr Nathaniel Adojutelegan

Recall that one of the aspirants, lfe Oyedele had stepped down for Akeredolu Sunday night.

The three aspirants said that they took the decision in a bid to move the party forward.

Akeredolu confirming the withdrawal of Abraham from the race on his twitter handle said “I just got off the phone with my brother Olusegun Abraham who informed me of his decision to support my second term ambition. Together, we will keep the sun shining in Ondo State”.

Meanwhile, one of the aspirants, Hon Isaac Kekemeke has said he has totally lost confidence in the process that led to the indirect primaries that will produce the candidate of the party ahead of Governorship poll in October.

Kekemeke said that the committee led by Governor Yahaya Bello was not fair to many of the governorship aspirants.

“I said as much to Governor Yahaya Bello and his team. They were handing the delegates list to us at exactly 11: 20 pm. I received mine at 11:22 pm on the 19th of July, and I was seeing guidelines for the first time at about 11:22 pm.

“For me this process is unfair. It is aimed at producing a predetermined result because all we have heard about this election had been heard through government officials, Sources that are friendly or campaigning for the governor to return.

