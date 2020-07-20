ONDO 2020: Aspirant backs out as 11 others jostle for APC guber ticket today

Ten aspirants including the incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will constest for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Monday after an aspirant, Ife Oyedele backed out from the race.

Mr Oyedele, the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, announced this to journalists at the Government House, Akure, on Sunday evening.

He said he took the decision “after consultation with the national leaders of the party who asked him to work with Governor Akeredolu in the forthcoming election”.

The 11 aspirants are, the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Chief Olusola Oke, Dr Segun Abraham, Mr Olaide Adelami, Bukola Adetula, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose, Ambassador Sola Iji, Mr Isaac Kekemeke, Jimi Odimayo, Mr Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Mr Awodeyi AkinAkinsehin.

