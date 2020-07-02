Latest Politics

ONDO 2020: Dogara heads PDP committee to screen aspirants

July 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will screen aspirants for the Ondo State governorship poll under its platform today (Thursday) in Abuja.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has also been named chairman of a five-member screening panel which includes Bunmi Jenyo (secretary), Zainab Kure, Fred Agbedi, and Ndubuisi Agwuama.

According to a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the party, “the screening is scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the NWC Hall at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja”.

