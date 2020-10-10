ONDO 2020: INEC urges orderliness, adherence to Covid-19 protocols

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the electorate in Ondo State to be orderly and observe Covid-19 protocols during the governorship elections.

INEC made the call on Friday through Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the electoral body, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He further urged the electorate to wear their face masks while going out to cast their votes in the Saturday governorship election in the state.

“It is important that voting takes place without compromising the health of the citizens. “People should wear face masks or face covering in their interest and the greater interest of society.”

Okoye assured the people of Ondo State that the Commission was committed to the delivery of free, fair, and peaceful elections in the state.

“The people of Ondo State have a golden opportunity of making a huge difference in the electoral landscape of Nigeria.

“The people of Ondo State should remain peaceful and vigilant and rebuff anti-democratic forces that may attempt to compromise the peaceful conduct of the election,” he said.

