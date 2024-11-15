Ondo 2024: Tinubu calls for peaceful governorship election

President Bola Tinubu has called for a peaceful conduct of the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State scheduled for Saturday, November 16th.

The President who made the call in a statement issued on Friday by Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, urged all political stakeholders and the electorate to uphold peace and decorum and fulfil their civic responsibilities.

The statement posted on his X handle @aonanuga1956, titled ‘President Tinubu urges peaceful governorship election in Ondo State”, reads:

“As Ondo State prepares for its off-cycle governorship election, President Bola Tinubu urges all political stakeholders and the electorate to uphold peace and decorum and fulfil their civic responsibilities without fear before or after the elections.

“President Tinubu anticipates a democratic process in the state that will genuinely reflect the people’s will and power to freely choose their leaders.

“The President commends the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its diligent preparations for the election, particularly its timely distribution of sensitive materials across all 18 local government areas in the state.

“He also acknowledges the deployment of security men to maintain law and order. He appreciates the assurances from the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff that the personnel will act professionally and adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act to ensure a credible electoral process.

“President Tinubu reminds all political stakeholders, especially the candidates, that the people bestow the privilege to govern, and this right must be respected and not undermined.

“He emphasises that it is in the best interest of all Nigerians to ensure a free and fair election and consolidate our over 25 years of democratic governance.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now