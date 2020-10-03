ONDO: ADC chairman, others join APC | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State, Tokunbo Adetoro, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He was received alongside several members of the ADC by the APC Chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, at the party secretariat in Akure on Saturday.

The defectors promised to ensure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory in next Saturday governorship election in the state.

READ ALSO: ONDO GUBER: ADC denies endorsing ZLP’s Ajayi

In his address, Adetimehin commended the former ADC members for taking “the right step in the right direction.”

He expressed confidence that their association with the APC would further boost the party’s chances in the election.

