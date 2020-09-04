ONDO: Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu meet Osinbajo in Aso Rock

Ahead of next month’s governorship election in Ondo State, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC governorship campaign in Ondo State will kick-off on Saturday in Akure.

Sanwo-Olu, who heads the APC National Campaign Council for the Ondo State election, told State House correspondents that they came to seek the vice president’s blessing as the election draws closer.

Akeredolu had earlier received the APC flag from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The chairman of the caretaker committee was with us; the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum was with us and the deputy campaign manager.

“So, we just finished with the president and we also felt it is important to give the same courtesy to the vice president.

“We came to seek the blessing and get all their support as we are starting off with the campaign from tomorrow. That is the main purpose of our coming.”

On his part, Akeredolu, said his achievements in the state would speak for him in the election.

The governor said: “I think we pride ourselves as one that has done a lot of infrastructure. We had infrastructural gaps that we have bridged and that is why a lot of people talk about it and call me Mr. Infrastructure.

“You need to be there. We have turned the whole of Ondo State into a construction site and work is going on everywhere.

“We have done marvelous work; especially on dual carriage roads or bringing down of several hills. For instance in Ikare, we have what we call the Alagbotito Hill, it was brought down; it is leveled now.

“People are happy. Look at Ore, we have massive interchange in Ore, which we call it the Redemption Bridge; those are part of infrastructure.’’

