ONDO: Akeredolu signs Amotekun bill into law

March 4, 2020
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday signed the state Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corp, Bill 2020 into law.

The governor, who signed the bill at his office in Akure, said the outfit was strictly for the security of lives and properties of residents of the state,

He stressed that the Amotekun would not be used for political purposes.

The governor said: “It will be wrong for anybody to call on the corp if they have political crises, call the police instead, they are in charge.

“The Amotekun corp will strictly be deployed for security. Members are to work with the police on matters related, but not limited to kidnapping, farmers/herdsmen clashes, sea piracy, and others.”

He also said the corp was set up to collaborate with existing security agencies and not to compete with them.

The Amotekun, which was coordinated by Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), was established by the six South West governors in January.

