Ondo Amotekun intercepts 168 northern youths hiding in trucks conveying cows

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, the Amotekun Corp, have intercepted two trucks with 168 northern youths who hid themselves and 40 motorcycles beneath cows heading for the state.

The Commander of the state Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who paraded the suspects on Monday, said the interception came barely three days after the corps arrested 151 suspected invaders with charms concealed inside bags of rice at the Sango area along the Akure-Ado Expressway.

Adeleye said the new suspected invaders were intercepted around Itaogbolu and Iju communities in the Akure North local government area of the state during a stop and search.

He said after profiling them, it was discovered that they were from Kano and Jigawa States but had no clear mission or address on where they were going to in Ondo.

“On Sunday, our stop and search team saw these two trucks; they told them that they were on their way to Ondo State with cows. After careful examination, we found out that they carefully concealed about 40 motorcycles with 168 people lying down beneath the motorcycles.

“The upper floor has cows, the middle has motorcycles wrapped and dismantled and at the lower floor, we have 168 people lying down, such that if you are not careful, you won’t observe it.

“So, we questioned where they were going and why they packed themselves and why they were avoiding people and they said they were coming to Ondo State.

“As a Nigerian, regardless of the geopolitical zone, you have the right to lawfully go to any part of the country, but it is the unlawful part we are contesting. When you now move in a suspicious way, that would amount to criminality, that is where it puts you to question.

“Upon interrogation, none of them have the address of where they were going; nobody invited them and we are becoming curious of these invasions. I call it invasion because you see over 100 able-bodied men concealing themselves under animals. It shows they are up to negative motives,” Adeleye said.

