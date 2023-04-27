Ondo Amotekun worried over influx of 9,000 herdsmen who ‘sneaked’ into state

The infiltration of over 9,000 purported illegal herdsmen that reportedly sneaked into Ondo State has become a source of worry for the state security outfit known widely as Amotekun Corps.

The Commander of the corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this in Akure while parading 31 suspected criminals, said that the herders found their way into the state through the border towns.

“The reality is that in the last month, we have had an unusual influx of herdsmen into the state. We have to drive them back to where they came from.

“As of yesterday, we confronted over 9,000 herders who moved into the state.

“They moved them in the midnight and they masquerade as different forms of criminals.

“The herders always came into Ondo through the border communities in Edo, Kogi and now Ekiti states with large numbers of cattle and they end up perpetrating crimes.

“We were able to notice that the herders will always come to Ondo through trucks with loads and would refuse security patrol to search them.

“So, the trend has been on for a long time, especially in the last month but we’re now working on different modalities of ensuring that legitimate herders are allowed into the state.

“Those who are criminals and are not supposed to be in the state are driven out of our forest.

“Also, we are making efforts towards the border towns of the state because we noticed that t they find their way now into Ondo through Ekiti State”, Adeleye said.

On the 31 suspects paraded, Adeleye said they were apprehended for crimes ranging from kidnapping, rape, burglary, rituals, stealing, arson and illegal possession of firearms among several others.

