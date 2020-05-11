Latest Politics

Ondo announces 1st death from COVID-19

May 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ondo State has announced its first death as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The development was made known to newsmen on Monday by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

The commissioner said the patient died early hours of Monday, May 11, at the Infectious Disease Hospital on Igbatoro Road, Akure.

Ondo has a total record of 15 COVID-19 cases as at May 11. Out of the number six had been discharged, eight still receiving treat and one dead.

