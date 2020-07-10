Ondo APC dismisses claims of division among members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Friday dismissed reports of division among party members in the state.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Alex Kalejaiye said in a statement in Akure that the party remained undivided.

He was reacting to a statement credited to the party’s chieftain in Ondo State, Mr. Henry Olatuja, who asked the APC national leadership to acknowledge that the state chapter of the party had two factions.

Kalejaiye said:

“Contrary to the pernicious insinuation being created by Mr. Henry Olatuja and his cohorts, the APC in Ondo State remains undivided.

“The only State Executive Committee (SEC) under the Chairmanship of Ade Adetimehin, was inaugurated in June 2018 and has since been adjudged to be properly constituted by a competent court of law.

“This executive that legally inhabits and operates from the only state secretariat at Oyemekun Road, in Akure, has worked assiduously for the well-being of the chapter and enjoys tremendous support from the party faithful across the state.

“It is, therefore, curious that Mr. Olatuja, who was not part of the process during the state congress, over two years ago, would appear from nowhere and announce himself as a factional chairman.”

According to him, Olatuja’s action was perceived as an extension of the gross indiscipline that the Adetimehin-led state executive has strived relentlessly to stamp out of the party in the last two years.

The spokesman noted that “Olatuja and his co-travellers had demonstrated that they were solely out to cause confusion within the fold and lower the image of the chapter before stakeholders outside the state.”

