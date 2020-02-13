Ondo APC faction rejects Akande’s chairmanship of reconciliation committee

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, APC Unity Forum, has rejected the leadership of a former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande as the chairman of the party’s reconciliation committee.

According to the faction in a communique issued on Wednesday at the end of its meeting, Chief Akande is an interested party in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party because of his close ties with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

It would be recalled that Akande, who was recently named as the head of the peace committee of the APC, after the party dropped the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who earlier rejected by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was inaugurated yesterday, Wednesday, alongside other members of the committee by the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in Abuja.

Leader of the forum, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, a former deputy governor of Ondo State, who read the forum’s communique, said that the composition of the committee was equally unacceptable because some members were interested parties and could not be judges in their own case.

Read also: Court orders Adamawa lawmaker’s arrest for contempt

The communiqué reads: “The meeting reviewed the replacement of the Senate President with His Excellency, Chief Bisi Akande, as the Chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee and pass a vote of no confidence in Chief Akande as the Chairman of the committee.

“Chief Akande was part of the reconciliation committee that met with the party leadership in Ondo State in July 2019 in Akure, where it was agreed that the party executive in the state be dissolved, but up till this moment, the governor, through some of our leaders, have been blocking the dissolution that was jointly agreed on in the presence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Segun Osoba, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and Pastor Oluwajana, the South-West Chairman of the APC.

“The Unity Forum, for the umpteenth time, reaffirms the stand and the outcome of the July 2019 meeting presided over by our National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, where it was agreed that the executives of the APC from state to ward be dissolved as a prelude to peace and precondition for any party primary in Ondo State.”

The forum also kicked against the advisory council recently set up by the state chapter of the party, saying the composition does not reflect the membership spread of the party.

It called on the national leadership of the party to do justice to the party in the state, instead of searching for peace.

Join the conversation

Opinions