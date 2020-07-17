ONDO: APC governorship aspirants cannot dictate mode of primary – Gov Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Ondo State are not in a position to dictate the mode of primaries for the party.

Bello, who is the chairman of the Ondo State APC Primary Election Committee, stated this shortly after the inauguration of the committee in Abuja.

The governor said it was the sole responsibility and prerogative of the party to chose which mode to use for its primary.

He was reacting to agitations by 11 out of the 12 aspirants for the party to jettison the indirect mode in favour of the direct mode of voting in the primary.

He said: “I was a contestant myself before. It is not for aspirants to dictate for the party the rules of the game.”

The 11 aspirants had been agitating for the direct mode of primary even after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had published APC’s choice of indirect primary on its website.

The aspirants demanded that the party use the direct mode which allows all card-carrying members of the party voting in the primary election to chose the party candidate as against the indirect mode which vests such powers on delegates.

