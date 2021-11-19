Ondo APC justifies appointment of Akeredolu’s son as DG

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has justified the appointment of the son of state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Babajide, as the Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU).

The APC which was responding to criticisms from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other prominent indigenes of the state who condemned the appointment, said it was the party that nominated Babajide for the appointment and he was the right choice for the job.

Justifying the appointment in a statement on Thursday in Akure, the state capital, the APC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, said the governor’s son was appointed on merit.

“Babajide Akeredolu was nominated by our great party on the strength of his relentless contribution to the overall success of the APC in Ondo State and not as the Governor’s son

“It is important to note that this young man did not emerge overnight from the blues.

“He has been on the ground for an appreciable length of time as a resource person to the party and has consistently and diligently proven his mettle, at personal cost, in not only joining other party faithful in building the party but also going the extra mile in ensuring improvement is recorded by the party which has largely enhanced the electoral value of the APC as well as the fortune of our great party.

“When he was using his resources to mobilize the teeming youths of the state for our party APC towards the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, nobody identified him as the governor’s son.

”When has it become a violation of the constitution to appoint a hard-working, devoted, loyal and committed party man into a government position?

”As a political party, Babajide, with all sense of modesty, can be described as a great asset to the APC Ondo State and we fully endorse his appointment.

“To us as a political party, we welcome this development and genuinely acknowledge the appointment of Babajide Akeredolu as the Director-General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, PPIMU, as a call to service.”

