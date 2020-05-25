ONDO: APC Unity Forum leader decamps, pitches tent with Gov Akeredolu’s camp

Mr Idowu Otetubi, a leader of the Unity Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has surprised many by dumping the group to pitch tent with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s camp in the party.

The former factional leader who made this known on Sunday while speaking to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said that his move was to promote the ongoing reconciliation process within the APC.

He said, “The time has come for us to end this exercise in futility and halt the needless distractions that we have given to the parent-body, APC. The unity we craved for, in a group that was propelled by sheer envy, jealousy and greed has thus far remained elusive.

“In light of the above, I, Idowu Otetubi, have resolved to pull out of the Unity Forum. In making this announcement, I leave no room for further negotiations on the matter.”

While reacting to the pending case in the court, he declared, “Ahead of this declaration, as we speak, I have withdrawn unconditionally, my case in court, suit No. FHC/AK/CS/10/2019, challenging the composition of the State Executive Committee of the party.

“These decisions are purely informed by my unquenchable desire for the progress of the state and the APC, particularly, the Ondo State chapter,” he added.

