Latest Politics

Ondo APC wants former SSG investigated over election rigging claim

July 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami has been called upon to investigate the claim by the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Sunday Abegunde that electoral fraud was committed by him and others for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to win the 2016 governorship election.

The state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Akeredolu, made the call in a petition written to the police commissioner.

It would be recalled that Abegunde resigned from his position last week and granted a media interview where he claimed that he and some others committed electoral fraud to ensure victory for Akeredolu in the 2016 governorship election.

The APC and Akeredolu through their lawyer, Mr Femi Emodamori, asked the police commissioner to investigate the claim.

In a petition dated July 14, 2020, the ruling party said Abegunde’s allegations were diametrically spurious, false, reckless, senseless, and criminal.

Read also: Ondo APC dismisses claims of division among members

“Consequently, we have the instruction of our clients to call on your office to set all the necessary machineries under your control as the Commissioner of Police in motion, to unravel the truth or falsehood in the allegation(s) of Abegunde, by conducting a thorough investigation into the allegation in this petition”, the petition said.

The petition stated that in the event that the investigation revealed that the allegation(s) were false, “we demand the immediate prosecution of Abegunde for the criminal offence of publication of defamatory matter, in contravention of Section 375 of the Criminal Code, and punishable with two years’ imprisonment, as well as any other offence for which he may be found culpable.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!