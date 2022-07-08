Metro
Ondo Assembly passes bill on establishment of Amotekun Corps
An amended bill for the establishment of the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps has been passed by the state House of Assembly after it passed the third reading during plenary on Friday.
The lawmakers unanimously also passed another bill for a law to provide for the establishment of State Security Trust Fund following submission of a report by Chairman of the House Committee on Security, Ololade Gbegudu, for consideration and approval.
Read also:Amotekun denies clash with soldiers over confiscated cows
While presenting the bill, Gbegudu said the Trust Fund would provide money for special equipment, training and retraining of Amotekun personnel as well as foster an effective and enduring public-private partnership for crime prevention and eradication in the state.
The motion for the bills to be passed was moved by Majority Leader of the House, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, and was seconded by the lawmaker representing Ose state constituency, Oluyede Feyide, which was followed by a voice vote by other lawmakers who passed the bill.
