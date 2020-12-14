Ondo Assembly reinstates suspended lawmakers

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday reinstated four lawmakers suspended in August for moving against the impeachment of the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The suspension of the four lawmakers was lifted by the Assembly in an apparent move stop the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oloyelegun, from being imprisoned for contempt of court.

The lawmakers – Iroju Ogundeji, who is the deputy speaker of the House, Favour Tomomewo, Adewinle Adewale Williams and Akinrindibo Leonard were suspended by the House for refusing to sign an impeachment notice against the deputy governor.

Justice Ademola Bola of the Ondo State High Court, Akure, had last month summoned the speaker and three other lawmakers to explain why they should not be sent to prison for contempt of court.

Oloyelegun had last month filed an appeal for a stay of execution of the lower court’s orders but the application was dismissed by Justice Oyebisi Omoleye of the Court of Appeal, Akure.

In his ruling, Justice Oyebisi ordered the reinstatement of the suspended lawmakers.

He also directed the Assembly to pay the quartet’s entitlements from the day of their unlawful suspension.

