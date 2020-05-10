Ondo Assembly resumes plenary Tuesday

The Clerk of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bode Adeyelu, said Sunday the assembly would resume legislative duties on Tuesday.

The assembly embarked on indefinite break on April 7 following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state and other parts of the country.

Adeyelu, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, said the lawmakers distributed foodstuffs among other items to serve as palliatives to their various constituents while the stay-at-home order issued by the state government lasted.

“The Speaker of the House, Mr. Bamidele Oleyelogun, urged the members of the Assembly to treat the resumption notice on Tuesday as very important, because legislative assignments had been slated for their attention,” the Clerk added.

