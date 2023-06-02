Ondo Assembly speaker dismisses rumour of resignation

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, has dismissed a rumour of his resignation from the position.

A letter surfaced on social media during the week that the speaker had resigned from the position ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly in the state.

But in a statement issued on Friday in Akure, Oleyelogun described the letter of his resignation as the “handiwork of the fifth columnists.”

He said: “The purported letter of resignation which is in circulation is the handiwork of the fifth Columnists who are bent on throwing Ondo State into anarchy, particularly the House of Assembly.

“The purported resignation is no doubt the figment of the imagination of the peddlers of such heinous act as l did not contemplate or discuss such move with any member of the Assembly or family members.

“Let me tell members of the public that the purported letter of resignation did not emanate from me as it was forged by purveyors of such letter.”

He added that the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Benjamin Jaiyeola, informed him that he did not receive any letter of resignation.

“I have not informed the Executive Arm of Government of such resignation and I urge my Honourable Colleagues, staffers of the House of Assembly, and members of my constituency to disregard the letter,” the speaker added.

He urged the security agencies to fish out those behind the letter.

