Ondo Assembly suspends Dep Speaker, another lawmaker who refused to sign Dep gov, Ajayi, impeachment notice

July 8, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended its Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji and another member, Adewale Williams.

It was learnt that the two suspended lawmakers were among the nine state assembly members who refused to sign the impeachment notice issued against the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi by the lawmakers on Tuesday.

However, the leadership of the assembly claimed on Wednesday, that the deputy speaker and Williams were suspended over alleged unruly behaviour.

