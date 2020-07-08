Ondo Assembly suspends Dep Speaker, another lawmaker who refused to sign Dep gov, Ajayi, impeachment notice

Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended its Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji and another member, Adewale Williams.

It was learnt that the two suspended lawmakers were among the nine state assembly members who refused to sign the impeachment notice issued against the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi by the lawmakers on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Armed policemen takeover Ondo Assembly as impeachment plot thickens

However, the leadership of the assembly claimed on Wednesday, that the deputy speaker and Williams were suspended over alleged unruly behaviour.

Join the conversation

Opinions