Ondo Assembly urges resident doctors to suspend strike
The Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday appealed to the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend their ongoing nationwide strike in the interests of Nigerians.
The resident doctors embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike on August 2 over grievances that include the delayed payment of salaries and allowances.
The lawmakers made the call during a debate on the matter at the plenary.
They asked the striking doctors to toe the line of peace, and return to work.
The Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, stressed that the NARD’s dispute with the Federal Government had lingered and urged the association to end the strike.
Oleyogun called for a tripartite meeting involving medical personnel, the executive and the legislative arms of government in a bid to resolve the dispute.
