News
Ondo church attack death toll hits 40
The death toll in last weekend’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, has increased to 40.
Gunmen had last Sunday attacked the church and killed several people.
Several members of the church who were injured in the attack are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the state.
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu told journalists on Monday at least 22 people were killed in the incident.
READ ALSO: Pope Francis reacts to Ondo Church attack
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka, who confirmed the development in a statement in Akure, pegged the number of victims at 127.
He said: “The situation report as at 12 midnight on Tuesday 7/6/22 at St. Louis Hospital, Owo, 39 people were involved and 13 deaths (confirmed).
“At the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, a total number of persons involved is 84 and number of corpses in the FMC mortuary is 25; female, 17, and eight males.”
The commissioner added that two deaths were recorded from two private hospitals in the state, bringing the total number of fatalities in the incident to 40.
