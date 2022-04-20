News
Ondo civil servant suspended for posting Akeredolu’s death rumour on Facebook
Ondo state government on Wednesday suspended a civil servant for reportedly peddling fake news about the death of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo who did not disclose the Identity of the affected civil servant, maintained that “the disciplinary measure was based on the death rumour being peddled about the Governor”.
“The officer posted the fake news on his Facebook account. Such bad behaviour would not be condoned in government”, he added
The Head of Service noted that severe sanctions against purveyors of such fake news was to serve as a deterrent to others because such fake news creates disorder in the society.
Read also: Akeredolu directs appointees with political ambition to resign
Adeyemo, who was delighted to see the governor back to the country, noted that God had embarrassed the rumour mongers and their sponsors.
He said: “Incidentally, I called Mr Governor a day before the rumour and we spoke and chatted. So, when I heard the fake news I was disturbed and was like who is this fellow carrying this terrible rumour.”
Speaking on his arrival in the state, the governor described the rumour as wicked and politically motivated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...