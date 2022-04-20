Ondo civil servant suspended for posting Akeredolu’s death rumour on Facebook

Ondo state government on Wednesday suspended a civil servant for reportedly peddling fake news about the death of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo who did not disclose the Identity of the affected civil servant, maintained that “the disciplinary measure was based on the death rumour being peddled about the Governor”.

“The officer posted the fake news on his Facebook account. Such bad behaviour would not be condoned in government”, he added

The Head of Service noted that severe sanctions against purveyors of such fake news was to serve as a deterrent to others because such fake news creates disorder in the society.

Read also: Akeredolu directs appointees with political ambition to resign

Adeyemo, who was delighted to see the governor back to the country, noted that God had embarrassed the rumour mongers and their sponsors.

He said: “Incidentally, I called Mr Governor a day before the rumour and we spoke and chatted. So, when I heard the fake news I was disturbed and was like who is this fellow carrying this terrible rumour.”

Speaking on his arrival in the state, the governor described the rumour as wicked and politically motivated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now