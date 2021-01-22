Ondo court jails pastor for false accusation on WhatsApp

A High Court in Akure, Ondo State, Thursday sentenced a pastor, John Abiodun, to two years’ imprisonment for false allegation against a church founder.

The convict, a former member of the Promiseland Prophetic Ministry, Akure, was arrested in 2019 for making false accusation against the founder, Pastor Gbenga Akinbiyi, that seven placentas were planted on the church’s altar.

He had posted the claim on a WhatsApp group chat platform.

Also, Abiodun, was arraigned before the Ondo court with a lecturer of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof. Lanre Olu-Adeyemi, on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, publication of false information, perjury, impersonation, threatening violence, among others.

The second defendant (Olu-Adeyemi), who was discharged and acquitted due to poor investigation from the police

was the admin of the WhatsApp group on which the false accusation was published.

The trial judge, Justice Bode Adegbehingbe, found Abiodun guilty of perjury, an offence punishable under Section 118 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State.

The judge also held that in law, anybody found guilty of perjury was liable to life or 14 years’ imprisonment, but due to the plea by the defence counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Adesanmi, he would reduce the jail term to two years.

“The first defendant is hereby sentenced to two years’ imprisonment,” the judge ruled.

