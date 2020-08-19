ONDO: Court orders substituted service of suit on APC primaries to Akeredolu

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday approved the substituted service of a suit challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Ondo State to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The judge gave the order while ruling on an ex parte application filed by the party’s governorship aspirant, Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

Adojutelegan had challenged the validity of the July 20 governorship primary that produced the governor as APC candidate for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Akeredolu, APC and the party’s national leadership were listed as respondents in the suit.

Justice Mohammed ordered that the governor be served with all the processes by handing over the court documents to the APC National Legal Adviser, staff or any official of the party’s legal department at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

In the application filed by his lawyer, Adojutelegan urged the court to make an order nullifying Akeredolu’s nomination as the party’s candidate in the election.

He also implored the court to order a fresh primary from which the governor should be disqualified.

The judge adjourned the case till October 30.

