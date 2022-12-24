Ondo court remands man for abducting, r*ping 17-yr-old girl

A magistrates’ court in Ondo State has remanded a 36-year-old man, Akinfala Babatunde, for allegedly abducting and r*ping a 17-year-old girl.

The police prosecutor, Ajiboye Obadasa, told the court on Friday that Babatunde had gone to the victim’s house at Odode Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of the state in the night and abducted her to his house where he repeatedly raped her.

Obadasa alleged that Babatunde took the teenager from her parents’ house to his residence and indecently assaulted her, adding that the victim’s parents reported the case at a police station after some neighbours called them on phone.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 226 (1), 360, 361, 351 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State of Ondo State.

Obadasa said the suspect was arrested at his residence at Agosile Street, Odode Idanre, following a report lodged by the victim’s mother on the disappearance of her daughter at a police station.

“The accused was later arraigned before the court sitting in Idanre on a four-count charge bordering on abduction and sexual assault,” Obadasa said.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

In her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs F. A. Adesida, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until January 9, 2023, but ordered that he should be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre as he was unable to complete his bail conditions.

