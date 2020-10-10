ONDO DECIDES: Deputy Governor Ajayi wins polling unit

The candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi has won his polling unit in the Ondo State governorship election.

Ajayi, who is the current Deputy Governor of the state, won his polling unit in Kiribo in the Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state by 395 votes.

The result of the Apoi Ward II, Unit 004, Idumado Quarters, Kiribo, as pasted by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), showed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), came a distant second with 13 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, secured five votes.

