ONDO DECIDES: INEC REC speaks on ongoing election, movement of materials

The Resident Electoral Officer (REC), who is supervising Owo, Ose and Akoko South West of Ondo State, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, has reacted to the ongoing governorship election.

Dr Ononamadu who spoke with newsmen on Saturday morning at Ijebu II Unit 006 Ward 5, commended voters in the State for their peaceful conduct in the election.

The REC officer who described the huge turn out as a background for a successful election said; “We commend the splendid conduct of the electorate as well as security agencies.

“We have not recorded any negative reports so far. All other things are going on so well. We hope that it continues into the final moments,” he added

The REC also described the early rain as “a shower of blessing which means that things are going to work well for Nigerians”.

In a related development, there was early arrival of electoral materials as voters trooped out to cast their ballot with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as well as security operatives already on ground.

Reports say in some of the units in Akoko South West and Akoko North East, materials arrived as early as 8:25 am, with enthusiasm seen on the faces of the electorate as they exercised their voting rights.

