Ondo declares Friday as work-free day in honour of dead commissioner

The Ondo State government has declared Friday as a work-free day throughout the state in honour of the state Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, who died on Wednesday.

Adegbenro, 65, died at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, from an undisclosed ailment.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

He said: “Until his death, Adegbenro, a two-time health commissioner in the state, equally doubled as Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19.

“Dr. Adegbenro was in the forefront of the state’s battles against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did he signpost commitment and diligence; he, indeed, was immeasurable in his inspiration clearly defining himself as an embodiment of selflessness, hard work and inexorable professionalism.

“This is one death too heavy to bear. The excruciating pains the timing has unsparingly, wrought on us in Ondo State are no less potent. To say the least, Dr. Adegbenro was our General and died healing others. Having served humanity with the attendant kindness, he played his part honourably.”

“The least we can do for this medical hero is to plant a seed of honour for him.”

