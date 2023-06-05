Ondo dep gov, Ayedatiwa, denies wife battery allegation

SWE, had, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mrs Damilola Charles, accused the Ondo State deputy governor of assaulting his wife, Oluwaseun twice in the last four months.

According to the group in the statement, Aiyedatiwa repeatedly beats his wife in the presence of his staff and friends, this the deputy governor denied in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson on Sunday.

Describing the group as faceless and the allegation baseless, Aiyedatiwa said that the report was capable of creating needless tension in our state.

The statement reads in part: ”The allegation of domestic abuse against the person of the deputy governor is a figment of the imagination of those behind it and their ungodly intentions to cause crisis in the State had been known for weeks and therefore such falsehood did not come as a surprise.

“While His Excellency reserves the right to privacy on issues pertaining to his family, it is pertinent to state clearly that there has never been any domestic violence between the Deputy Governor and his lovely wife, Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, who at the moment is outside the shores of the country.

”It is not a secret that Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa has lived and worked in the United Kingdom for many years before her husband became an elected public official in Nigeria and since then she has been shuttling between United Kingdom and Nigeria to take care of the home and the children who are also in the United Kingdom.

“Therefore, any report of alleged domestic issues within the family should be taken as the handiwork of the enemies of the State who are bent of causing crisis where there is none and we therefore warn those spreading such falsehood to desist or face the consequences.

”It is concerning to see that a faceless group said to be headed by a name not known anywhere in the State could sell such fabrication to media men.