Ondo Dep Gov receives impeachment notice

The embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has received his impeachment notice, Clerk of the state House of Assembly, Adeyelu Bode has confirmed.

He made this known while speaking to reporters in Akure, the state capital on Thursday.

Bode noted that the notice was served to Ajayi on July 7, the same day the House members issued the impeachment notice.

According to the clerk, the notice which was received at the office of Ajayi, read “Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 188(2b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) the Honorable House resolved that your Excellency should be availed with a copy of the Notice for you to respond to the allegations contain therein.

“By this resolution, a copy of the notice of the allegations with supporting documents are hereby forwarded to your Excellency for your response.”

Some of the allegations leveled against Ajayi included gross misconduct, abuse of office with actions likely to bring down the state government.

Others are financial recklessness, abandonment of office, official duty and other assignments and maligning credibility of the Legislative arm with false allegations of cash inducement.

An aide to Ajayi, who pleaded anonymity, insisted his boss had not been served.

In an earlier chat with journalists, Ajayi said he would respond to the allegations anytime he is served and that the impeachment plot would fail.

