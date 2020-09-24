Ondo Deputy accuses APC of attacking his campaign office | Ripples Nigeria

Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attacking his campaign office in Akure, the state capital.

He stated this through the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Kola Ademujimi and a security personnel attached to his campaign secretariat, Mr. Gbenga Adeyoriju.

Adeyoriju alleged that on Wednesday night, five thugs came in an APC branded vehicle, shot into the air and destroyed the billboard and other valuables on the premises while they threatened to kill him and others present.

Ademujimi said: “Akeredolu‘s thugs are threatening the lives and property of members of ZLP and those of other parties in parts of the state.

“They destroyed chairs, tables and inflicted injuries on our supporters at their ward meeting in Ile-Oluji yesterday.

“They also destroyed Ajayi’s billboards at our campaign office in Akure. They destroyed our flags and posters at Idanre during Akeredolu’s/APC ‘s campaign tour of Idanre yesterday.

“They attacked leaders of another party during their local government meeting in Owo yesterday. I think they are out to cause mayhem even before the October 10 governorship election.”

