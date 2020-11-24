Latest Politics

Ondo Deputy Speaker impeached

November 24, 2020
JUST IN: Ondo House of Assembly impeaches Speaker, Deputy
By Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju, has been formally impeached over allegations of gross misconduct.

Iroju who has been on suspension since July, was impeached by the lawmakers on Tuesday, after all his efforts to resume plenary following several court orders proved abortive.

Iroju’s impeachment order which was signed by 20 members, followed a resolution presented by Hon. Tomide Akinrogunde.

Read also: Appeal Court orders Ondo Assembly to reinstate suspended lawmakers

According to Akinrogunde, the resolution was in line with the Standing Order of the House and was subsequently adopted.

The lawmakers thereafter, elected Aderoboye Samuel representing Odigbo Constituency II as the new Deputy Speaker.

Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, representing Owo Constituency 1 was elected as the new Majority leader while Akingbaso Festus, representing Idanre Constituency was appointed as the new Minority Leader and Taofeeq Mohammed as the new Chief Whip.

The Assembly also inaugurated a panel headed by Hon Abayomi Akinruntan to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against the former Deputy Speaker.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */