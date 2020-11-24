Ondo Deputy Speaker impeached

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju, has been formally impeached over allegations of gross misconduct.

Iroju who has been on suspension since July, was impeached by the lawmakers on Tuesday, after all his efforts to resume plenary following several court orders proved abortive.

Iroju’s impeachment order which was signed by 20 members, followed a resolution presented by Hon. Tomide Akinrogunde.

According to Akinrogunde, the resolution was in line with the Standing Order of the House and was subsequently adopted.

The lawmakers thereafter, elected Aderoboye Samuel representing Odigbo Constituency II as the new Deputy Speaker.

Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, representing Owo Constituency 1 was elected as the new Majority leader while Akingbaso Festus, representing Idanre Constituency was appointed as the new Minority Leader and Taofeeq Mohammed as the new Chief Whip.

The Assembly also inaugurated a panel headed by Hon Abayomi Akinruntan to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against the former Deputy Speaker.

