Ondo deputy governor prays for Akeredolu’s quick recovery from COVID-19

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Tuesday prayed for the quick recovery of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued in Akure by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, Ajayi said he received the news of the governor’s COVID-19 infection with “great empathy and compassion.”

The deputy governor he was relieved by Akeredolu’s disclosure that he is asymptomatic and feeling good in the self isolation.

The statement read: “The Deputy Governor urges all the good people of Ondo State to pray for Mr. Governor’s quickest recovery and general wellbeing.

“Health is not something to play politics with and as such craves the cooperation of all at this period.

“The Governor will overcome this to continue to pilot the affairs of the state for the progress and prosperity of all.”

