Ondo deputy governor raises the alarm over withdrawal of his police escort

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Wednesday raised the alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort on the order of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatunde Okeowo, the deputy governor said the development had put his life and that of his family and staff in danger.

He asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to call the Ondo State police commissioner to order.

Ajayi defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday after his relationship with the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, deteriorated.

A few hours before his defection to the PDP, security agents prevented the deputy governor from moving his personal belongings out of the Government House in Akure allegedly on the police commissioner’s directive.

Ajayi is expected to contest the PDP governorship primaries for the right to face Akeredolu in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The statement read: “The Ondo State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Agboola Ajayi wishes to raise alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami, putting his life, family and staff in danger.

“This is the same commissioner of police that took the deputy governor hostage on Saturday, 21st of June, 2020 for more than four hours at the Government House gate despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director-General of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi should be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State.”

