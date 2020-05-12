Ondo discharges 5 COVID-19 patients

The Ondo State government said Tuesday five COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.
The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this in a statement, said the figure brought to 11 the number of COVID-19 cases that had been treated and discharged in the state.
He said following the discharge of the five persons, only four active cases remained at the state’s Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH).
The commissioner added that four cases are still being monitored in accordance with the globally-prescribed protocols.
