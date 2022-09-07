Ondo dismisses reports on recruitment of health workers

The Ondo State Government on Wednesday described as false reports on the recruitment of health workers into the state’s Hospital Management Board.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who reacted to the reports in a statement on Wednesday, warned the people of the state to be wary of fraudsters.

He added that the people behind the fake recruitment drive would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The statement read: “The attention of Ondo State government has been drawn to the activities of certain unscrupulous people who gave out false information, that Ondo State Government is recruiting some categories of health workers into the Hospital Management Board, with the clear intention of defrauding applicants.

READ ALSO: Health workers of Ondo FMC embark on two-week strike

“This disclaimer has become necessary as the government got wind that some applicants have been deceived to pay into a certain bank account.

“The state government hereby urges the public to disregard such malicious and false information.

“It should be noted that the Ondo State government through the Civil Service Commission always informs the general public when conducting recruitment exercises in the state.

“The government does not conduct undercover recruitment nor recruitment through a third party.

“The government is therefore taking steps to ensure that those who have been extorted get refunded in due course while working to fish out the syndicates behind the scam.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now