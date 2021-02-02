Ondo doctors begin strike over poor welfare, others

Doctors working with Ondo State government on Monday began an indefinite strike.

The Spokesperson for the Ondo State Government Doctors’ Forum, Dr. Olubosede Omolayo, who disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday in Akure, said the strike followed the payment of 50 percent of members’ salaries by the state government in November 2020.

The forum consists of the Association of Resident Doctors, Nigeria Association of General Medical Forum and Dental Practitioners as well as Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria.

She said the decision to embark on the strike was taken at the end of a meeting by members of the various associations.

Omolayo said it was unfortunate and insensitive for the state government to pay half salary despite owing four months previously.

The doctor also decried inadequate infrastructure in the hospitals and poor welfare packages for its members.

She said: “After extensive deliberations, we have decided to withdraw our services at government hospitals. Many of our members have been infected with COVID-19; some have even died from the disease, while others got their family members infected and later died.

“We are over-stretched and we cannot continue working under this condition again. It’s even so bad that our COVID-19 allowances have not yet been paid.”

