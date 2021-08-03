Ondo doctors ready to negotiate, but maintain stand against half salary

The Ondo State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ondo State has expressed its readiness to halt the ongoing industrial action via negotiations with the government over its allowances.

The doctors had embarked on the strike in protest against the half-payment of salaries by the state government.

In his rationale, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had informed labour leaders that borrowing to augment payment of salaries was no longer sustainable hence the payment of half salaries to state workers.

This was rejected by the state’s doctors who stated that they could not survive on 50 per cent salary.

However, Dr. Stella Adegbehingbe, the NMA Chairman in the state, in a statement issued on Monday, said that doctors in the state-owned health facilities could no longer accommodate the non-payment of their salaries, adding that the last time they received salaries was in February.

“As of today, Aug. 2, the last time we received salaries was in February. What doctors are demanding is a 100 per cent salary payment. That is the position of doctors in Ondo,” she said.

Asked if there was room for negotiation with the state government, Adegbehingbe said that “there is no problem about negotiation. When they call us, we are ready, anytime’’.

Speaking on the strike directive given by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), she said that there might be no major effect in the state since the NMA had been on strike for over a month.

